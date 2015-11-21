(Adds details, background)
DHAKA Nov 22 Bangladesh executed two opposition
leaders on Sunday for war crimes committed during the 1971 war
to break away from Pakistan, a senior police official said, in a
move likely to draw an angry reaction from supporters.
"Both of them were hanged simultaneously on two separate
platforms," the police official said.
Islamist opposition leader Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid and
Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, former legislator from former
premier Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), were
hanged shortly after President Abdul Hamid rejected their
appeals earlier on Saturday for clemency.
Mujahid, 67, of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, and Chowdhury,
66, were hanged at Dhaka Central Jail. The Supreme Court had
previously rejected their appeals against a death sentence
imposed by a special tribunal for genocide and torture of
civilians during the conflict.
The Border Guard Bangladesh paramilitary force has been
deployed across the country after calls for a general strike and
protests.
Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen a rise in Islamist
violence in recent months, with two foreigners and four secular
writers and a publisher killed this year.
Mujahid was found guilty of five charges including torture
and the murders of intellectuals and minority Hindus while he
commanded Al Badr, an auxiliary force of the Pakistani army,
during the war to break away from Pakistan.
Chowdhury, former legislator from former premier Khaleda
Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was convicted in
October 2013 on charges of genocide, religious persecution,
abduction and torture during the war.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; editing by Ralph Boulton and
Digby Lidstone)