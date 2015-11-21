* Two opposition leaders hanged simultaneously
* Defence councillor says "we have been defeated in legal
fight"
* Jamaat called day long general strike on Monday in
Bangladesh
(Reaction from family members, lawyers comments)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, Nov 22 Bangladesh executed two opposition
leaders on Sunday for war crimes committed during the 1971 war
to break away from Pakistan, a senior police official said, in a
move likely to draw an angry reaction from supporters.
"Both of them were hanged simultaneously on two separate
platforms," the police official said.
Islamist opposition leader Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid and
Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, former legislator from former
premier Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), were
hanged shortly after President Abdul Hamid rejected their
appeals late on Saturday for clemency.
Mujahid, 67, of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, and Chowdhury,
66, were hanged at Dhaka Central Jail. The Supreme Court had
previously rejected their appeals against a death sentence
imposed by a special tribunal for genocide and torture of
civilians during the conflict.
The Border Guard Bangladesh paramilitary force has been
deployed across the country to tighten security.
Muslim-majority Bangladesh, until 1971 East Pakistan, has
seen a rise in Islamist violence in recent months, with two
foreigners and four secular writers and a publisher killed this
year.
Mujahid was found guilty on five charges including torture
and the murders of intellectuals and minority Hindus while he
commanded Al Badr, an auxiliary force of the Pakistani army,
during the war to break away from Pakistan.
Chowdhury, former legislator from former premier Khaleda
Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was convicted in October
2013 on charges of genocide, religious persecution, abduction
and torture during the war.
"While we are saddened that we have lost our father by way
of a motivated and predetermined trial and where the country is
gagged from speaking out, we find hope in the fact that the
international community recognises the injustice and that
fairness and truth shall be restored in Bangladesh," Humam
Quader Chowdhury, a son of Chowdhury, told Reuters.
"We fought for them under the law and we have been defeated
in the legal fight," defence councillor Khandker Mahbub Hossain
told Reuters.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened an inquiry into crimes
committed during the war in 2010, paving the way for
prosecutions by a war crimes tribunal that Islamists have
denounced as part of a politically motivated campaign aimed at
weakening Jamaat-e-Islami's leadership.
Two Jamaat leaders have been executed, one in December 2013
and another in April. They declined to seek clemency from the
president.
BNP spokesman Asaduzzaman Ripon said: "Salauddin has fallen
victim to persecution because of his political identity, and he
has been denied justice."
Moqbul Ahmed, acting Amir of Jamaat, said in a statement
that Mujahid was a victim of government conspiracy. He called a
day long general strike on Monday across the country.
The government denies accusations of interference in the
judiciary.
East Pakistan broke away to become independent Bangladesh
after a war between India and Pakistan. About three million
people were killed.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; editing by Ralph Boulton)