DHAKA Nov 13 Bangladesh's exports rose
15.44 percent in October from a year earlier to $1.95 billion,
led by readymade garments, the Export Promotion Bureau said on
Sunday, but the weakening global economy is widely expected to
drag on overseas sales.
Exports surged rose 41.5 percent in the fiscal year that
ended in June to a record $23 billion, boosted by clothing sales
after a dramatic shift in China's orders to the lower-cost South
Asian country.
Exports for July-October, the first four months of the
current fiscal year, were up 20.79 percent at $8.1 billion.
Earnings from knitwear in July-October rose 17 percent from
the same period the previous year to $3.37 billion, while woven
garment earnings rose 25 percent to $2.9 billion.
"October growth rate is surprisingly good. We didn't expect
it," said Fazlul Haque, former president of the Bangladesh
Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association.
But orders from key western buyers are not good enough
because of fears of a double-dip recession in debt-ridden Europe
and the United States, which take in close to 70 percent of
Bangladesh's total overseas sales of garments, he said.
Bangladesh has set its exports target for the current fiscal
year at $26.3 billion, up 15 percent from 2010-11, a slower pace
of growth than the previous year.
The country's foreign exchange reserves have come under
pressure from soaring import costs, which analysts said could
jeopardise the country's target for economic growth of 7 percent
in the 2011-2012 fiscal year.
The weak trade also put pressure on the local currency unit
which had already tumbled more than 7 percent against the
dollar over the past year.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)