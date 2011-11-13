(Adds quotes)

DHAKA Nov 13 Bangladesh's exports rose 15.44 percent in October from a year earlier to $1.95 billion, led by readymade garments, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Sunday, but the weakening global economy is widely expected to drag on overseas sales.

Exports surged rose 41.5 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June to a record $23 billion, boosted by clothing sales after a dramatic shift in China's orders to the lower-cost South Asian country.

Exports for July-October, the first four months of the current fiscal year, were up 20.79 percent at $8.1 billion.

Earnings from knitwear in July-October rose 17 percent from the same period the previous year to $3.37 billion, while woven garment earnings rose 25 percent to $2.9 billion.

"October growth rate is surprisingly good. We didn't expect it," said Fazlul Haque, former president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

But orders from key western buyers are not good enough because of fears of a double-dip recession in debt-ridden Europe and the United States, which take in close to 70 percent of Bangladesh's total overseas sales of garments, he said.

Bangladesh has set its exports target for the current fiscal year at $26.3 billion, up 15 percent from 2010-11, a slower pace of growth than the previous year.

The country's foreign exchange reserves have come under pressure from soaring import costs, which analysts said could jeopardise the country's target for economic growth of 7 percent in the 2011-2012 fiscal year.

The weak trade also put pressure on the local currency unit which had already tumbled more than 7 percent against the dollar over the past year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)