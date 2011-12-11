DHAKA Dec 11 Bangladesh's exports in November rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier to $1.59 billion, a sharp drop from October's 15.4 percent rate as a cooling global economy took its toll.

Exports for July-November, the first five months of the fiscal year, were up 17 percent at $9.7 billion, but 3.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Sunday.

Exporters have said orders from key western buyers are declining because of fears of a double-dip recession in debt-ridden Europe and the United States, which take in some 70 percent of Bangladesh's total overseas sales of garments.

Earnings from key ready-made garments in July-November rose 17 percent from the same period the previous year to $7.56 billion, $171 million short of the target.

For the current fiscal year, Bangladesh is targeting exports of $26.5 billion, a rise of 15 percent from 2010-11, much slower than the previous year's blistering growth.

Exports surged 41.5 percent in the 2010-11 fiscal year to a record $23 billion, boosted by clothing sales after a dramatic shift in China's orders to the lower-cost South Asian country. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and; David Hulmes)