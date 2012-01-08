India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
DHAKA Jan 8 Bangladesh's exports in December rose 3.8 percent to $2.06 billion from a year earlier but still 11.15 percent short of target as a cooling global economy bites its overseas sales.
Exports for July-December, the first six months of the fiscal year, were up 14.7 percent at $11.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Sunday.
Earnings from knitwear in July-December rose 11 percent from the same period the previous year to $4.79 billion, while woven garment earnings rose 22 percent to $4.45 billion.
Exports surged 41.5 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June to a record $23 billion, boosted by clothing sales after a dramatic shift in China's orders to the lower-cost South Asian country.
Bangladesh has set its exports target for this fiscal year at $26.3 billion, up 15 percent from 2010-11, but a slower pace of growth than the previous year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Robert Birsel)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: