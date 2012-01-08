DHAKA Jan 8 Bangladesh's exports in December rose 3.8 percent to $2.06 billion from a year earlier but still 11.15 percent short of target as a cooling global economy bites its overseas sales.

Exports for July-December, the first six months of the fiscal year, were up 14.7 percent at $11.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Sunday.

Earnings from knitwear in July-December rose 11 percent from the same period the previous year to $4.79 billion, while woven garment earnings rose 22 percent to $4.45 billion.

Exports surged 41.5 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June to a record $23 billion, boosted by clothing sales after a dramatic shift in China's orders to the lower-cost South Asian country.

Bangladesh has set its exports target for this fiscal year at $26.3 billion, up 15 percent from 2010-11, but a slower pace of growth than the previous year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Robert Birsel)