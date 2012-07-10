(Adds details)
DHAKA, July 10 Bangladesh's exports rose 5.9
percent to $24.3 billion in the financial year to June, falling
short of a government target as demand for garments from key
Western markets waned, the country's trade promotion body said
on Tuesday.
The total fell nearly 8.4 percent short of a target of $26.5
billion originally set on hopes for solid garment shipments to
Europe and the United States, which account for almost 70
percent of sales.
Readymade garment sales for the fiscal year rose 6.56
percent from a year ago to $19 billion.
"Our growth was still good considering the weakening global
economy, which cut demand sharply," said Shubhashish Bose, head
of the Export Promotion Bureau.
For the new fiscal year starting July 1, the government
expects exports to reach $28 billion as it seeks to diversify
into new markets such as Japan, China, India, Russia, Brazil and
South Africa.
Bangladesh's economy and exports have been boosted recently
by a dramatic shift in global garment orders from China to
lower-cost Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's low labour costs have helped it join the global
supply chain for low-end clothing, manufacturing garments for
international brands such as Tesco, JC Penney,
Wal-Mart, H&M, Kohl's, Marks & Spencer
and Carrefour.
Garment export is one of economy's most important drivers,
along with remittances - money transferred home - from
Bangladeshis working overseas.
Business leaders said Bangladesh needs to shift its focus
eastwards to countries such as China, Japan and Malaysia to
compensate for slack demand from key western markets.
"We should make strong efforts to increase our exports to
those countries to grab a share of huge markets," said Syed
Nurul Islam, president of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of
Commerce and Industry.
To promote Bangladeshi products in Malaysia, Showcase
Bangladesh 2012 will be held between July 13 and July 15 in
Kuala Lumpur, he said.
Annual exports could reach $30 billion over the next two
years if infrastructural bottlenecks including gas and
electricity shortages can be resolved, he added.
Other factors such as frequent labour unrest over pay and a
volatile political situation could also hurt the impoverished
country's export growth.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Catherine Evans)