DHAKA, Sept 12 Bangladesh's exports rose 3 percent in August from a year earlier to $2.448 billion, as a rebound in garment orders mostly from the United States offset declining shipments to Europe.

Official data showed that total exports for July-August were up 3.63 percent to $4.887 billion. For the two months combined, exports of ready-made garments totalled $3.996 billion, 4.6 percent more than a year earlier.

No figures were given for August garment exports.

In recent years, there's been a dramatic shift in global garment orders from China to lower-cost Bangladesh. Europe and the United States account for almost 70 percent of Bangladesh's garment exports.

For the financial year ended June 30, garment exports rose 6.6 percent to $19 billion while total exports increased 5.9 percent to $24.3 billion - short of a government's $26.5 billion target as garment demand from key Western markets waned.

The government set an export target of $28 billion for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

Bangladesh's low labour costs have helped it join the global supply chain for low-end clothing, manufacturing garments for companies such as H&M, Tesco, JC Penney , Wal-Mart, Kohl's, Marks & Spencer and Carrefour. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)