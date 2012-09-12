US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
DHAKA, Sept 12 Bangladesh's exports rose 3 percent in August from a year earlier to $2.448 billion, as a rebound in garment orders mostly from the United States offset declining shipments to Europe.
Official data showed that total exports for July-August were up 3.63 percent to $4.887 billion. For the two months combined, exports of ready-made garments totalled $3.996 billion, 4.6 percent more than a year earlier.
No figures were given for August garment exports.
In recent years, there's been a dramatic shift in global garment orders from China to lower-cost Bangladesh. Europe and the United States account for almost 70 percent of Bangladesh's garment exports.
For the financial year ended June 30, garment exports rose 6.6 percent to $19 billion while total exports increased 5.9 percent to $24.3 billion - short of a government's $26.5 billion target as garment demand from key Western markets waned.
The government set an export target of $28 billion for the fiscal year that began on July 1.
Bangladesh's low labour costs have helped it join the global supply chain for low-end clothing, manufacturing garments for companies such as H&M, Tesco, JC Penney , Wal-Mart, Kohl's, Marks & Spencer and Carrefour. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
