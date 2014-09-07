DHAKA, Sept 7 Bangladesh exports in August rose
7.25 percent from a year ago to $2.16 billion, government data
showed on Sunday, driven by an increase in readymade garment
exports and ending a brief slowdown in July.
Exports fell 1.4 percent in July from a year earlier, the
first decline since August 2012. The August figures were still
17.5 percent below the government's monthly target.
Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items,
fetched $4.23 billion in July and August, the first two months
of the current financial year, compared with $4.16 billion a
year ago, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Exports in the 2013-14 financial year hit a record $30
billion, up 11 percent from the previous year, on the back of
stronger garment sales.
However, the garment industry, which supplies many Western
brands such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M
, has come under pressure after a string of fatal
factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing
factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.
The government, industrialists and the global brands that
buy clothes from the factories have been called on to reform the
sector, which employs nearly 4 million people and generates 80
percent of Bangladesh's export earnings.
The low wages and what critics say are shortcuts on safety,
make it one of the cheapest countries in the world to make large
quantities of clothing. Bangladesh is the second-largest
exporter of readymade garments after China.
Last year, the government raised the minimum wage for
garment workers by 77 percent to 5,300 taka ($68) a month and
amended the labour law to boost workers' rights.
But despite that, frequent strikes over wages are hampering
the sector's growth.
Bangladesh's exports in the 2014-15 financial year are
expected to rise 10 percent from a year earlier to $33.2
billion.
Garment exports for the current financial year have been
fixed at $26.9 billion, up 10 percent from previous year's $24.5
billion when clothing sales surged 14 percent.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)