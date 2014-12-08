DHAKA Dec 8 Exports from Bangladesh rose 9.27 percent in November from a year ago to $2.4 billion, government data showed on Monday, driven by an increase in readymade garment exports and ending two straight months of falls.

Exports from July to November, the first five months of the financial year, inched up 0.92 percent to $12 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, fetched $9.69 billion in July-November, compared with $9.65 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)