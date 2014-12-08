(Adds details)
DHAKA Dec 8 Bangladesh exports rose 9.27
percent in November from a year earlier to $2.4 billion, driven
by an increase in garment exports and ending two straight months
of declines, government data showed on Monday.
Exports from July to November, the first five months of the
financial year, inched up 0.92 percent to $12 billion from a
year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items,
fetched $9.69 billion in July-November, compared with $9.65
billion in the same period a year ago.
Exports in the 2013-14 financial year hit a record $30
billion, up 11 percent from the previous year, on the back of
stronger garment sales.
However, the garment industry, which supplies many Western
brands such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M
, has come under pressure after a string of fatal
factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing
factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.
The government, industrialists and the global brands that
buy clothes from the factories have been called on to reform the
sector, which employs nearly 4 million people and generates 80
percent of Bangladesh's export earnings.
The low wages and what critics say are shortcuts on safety
make it one of the cheapest countries in the world to make large
quantities of clothing. Bangladesh is the second-largest
exporter of readymade garments after China.
Last year, the government raised the minimum wage for
garment workers by 77 percent to 5,300 taka ($68) a month and
amended the labour law to boost workers' rights.
Bangladesh's exports in the 2014-15 financial year are
expected to rise 10 percent from a year earlier to $33.2
billion.
Garment exports for the current financial year have been
targeted at $26.9 billion, up 10 percent from previous year's
$24.5 billion when clothing sales surged 14 percent.
($1 = 77.80 Bangladesh Taka)
