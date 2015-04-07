(Adds quotes, details)
DHAKA, April 7 Bangladesh's exports rose 7.4
percent in March from a year earlier to $2.59 billion,
increasing for a fifth straight month, driven by stronger sales
of ready-made garments, official data showed on Tuesday.
Exports from July to March, the first three quarters of the
financial year, rose nearly 3 percent from the same period a
year earlier to $22.9 billion, 5 percent short of the target,
the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven
items, totalled $18.63 billion in the July-March period,
compared with nearly $18.05 billion a year earlier.
Garments are a vital sector for the South Asian nation,
whose low wages and duty-free access to Western markets have
helped make it the world's largest apparel exporter after China.
However, political unrest over the past few months could
cast a pall over the garment industry, which has already been
under pressure after factory accidents, including the collapse
of a building housing factories in April 2013 that killed more
than 1,130 people.
Exporters said achieving growth target would not be
possible.
"Buyers are expressing their concern over the current
political violence. They are ready to give us more orders but
political uncertainty preventing them from placing more orders,"
Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment
Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said.
Bangladesh's exports in the 2014-15 financial year are
expected to rise 10 percent from a year earlier to $33.2
billion.
Garment exports for the current financial year have been
targeted at $26.9 billion, up 10 percent from previous year's
$24.5 billion when clothing sales surged 14 percent.
"It won't be possible to achieve the growth target for this
current fiscal year," Azim said.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)