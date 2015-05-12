DHAKA May 12 Bangladesh's exports earned $2.4 billion in April, 0.55 percent less than a year earlier, falling for the first time since November, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports from July to April, the first 10 months of the financial year, rose 2.6 percent from the same period a year earlier to more than $25 billion, 5.7 percent short of the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)