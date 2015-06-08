DHAKA, June 8 Bangladesh exports earned $2.84
billion in May, rising 4.4 percent from a year earlier, driven
by an increase in garment shipments, government data showed on
Monday.
Exports had fallen to $2.4 billion in April.
For July to May, the first 11 months of the 2014-15
financial year, exports rose 2.8 percent to $28.14 billion from
a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items,
fetched $22.9 billion in July-May, compared with $22.1 billion
in the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)