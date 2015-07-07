European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
DHAKA, July 7 Bangladesh's exports in the 2014/15 fiscal year that ended in June rose 3.35 percent from a year earlier to nearly $31.2 billion, boosted by stronger clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.
Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and duty-free access to western markets have helped make it the world's largest apparel exporter after China.
Garment exports surged 4.5 percent to $25.5 billion from a year earlier.
But the industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M, has faced pressure after a string of fatal factory accidents, including a 2013 building collapse that killed more than 1,130 people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, May 2 Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, with well-received results from heavyweight BP helping underpin gains in a positive start to the first trading day of the month.