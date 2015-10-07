(Clarifies that the latest data were revisions to earlier data
and that the figures were not officially corrected)
DHAKA Oct 6 Bangladesh's exports fell 7 percent
to $2.37 billion in September from a year earlier, revised
government data showed on Tuesday.
For the first quarter of the 2015-16 financial year, exports
rose nearly 1 percent to $7.76 billion from the previous year,
the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven
items, totalled $6.44 billion in the July-September period, up
3.3 percent from the year-earlier period.
Earlier data had indicated exports rose 2.5 percent in
September.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)