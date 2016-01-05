DHAKA Jan 5 Bangladesh's exports rose 12.7
percent in December from a year earlier to $3.2 billion, driven
by an increase in readymade garment sales, official data showed
on Tuesday.
Exports for July to December, the first half of the
country's 2015-16 financial year, rose 7.8 percent from a year
earlier to $16.1 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items,
totalled $13.13 billion in the July-December period, up 9.2
percent from a year earlier.
Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South
Asian nation, whose low wages and trade deals with Western
markets have helped make it the world's second-largest apparel
exporter after China.
