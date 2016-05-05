BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments
* Says approved the allotment of 63.8 million equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qucJxC) Further company coverage:
DHAKA May 5 Bangladesh's exports in April rose 11.82 percent from a year earlier to $2.68 billion, led by stronger sales of garments, official data showed on Thursday.
Exports for July to April, the first 10 months of the country's 2015-16 financial year, rose 9 percent from a year earlier to $27.6 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $22.6 billion in July-April, up 10 percent from a year earlier.
Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation of 160 million, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 15) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% ---------------------------------