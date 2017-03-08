DHAKA, March 8 Bangladesh's exports in February
fell 4.5 percent from a year earlier to $2.7 billion, the Export
Promotion Bureau said on Wednesday, 9 percent below the
government's monthly target.
For July-February, the first eight months of the country's
2016-17 financial year, exports rose 3.2 percent to $22.8
billion from a year earlier, the bureau said.
Shipments of readymade garments, comprising knitwear and
woven items, totalled $18.6 billion in July-February, up 2.8
percent from a year earlier.
Exports in the last financial year that ended in June 2016
hit a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous
year, on the back of stronger garment sales.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)