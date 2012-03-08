DHAKA, March 8 Bangladesh's exports in February rose 4.95 percent from a year earlier to $1.98 billion, but was still 7.79 percent short of the government's target as a slowing global economy sapped demand for its key readymade garments.

Exports for July-February, the first eight months of the 2011-12 financial year, rose 13 percent to $15.9 billion, but was $812 million below the target.

However, exporters said orders for readymade garments were rising from key western buyers as well as from new markets, and growth would pick up from the next fiscal year.

Earnings from key readymade garments in July-February rose 15 percent from the same period the previous year to $12.56 billion.

For the current financial year, Bangladesh is targeting exports of $26.5 billion, a rise of 15 percent from 2010-11, much slower than the previous year's blistering growth.

Exports surged 41.5 percent in the 2010-11 fiscal year to a record $23 billion, boosted by clothing sales after a dramatic shift in China's orders to the lower-cost South Asian country. Bangladesh's low labour costs have helped it join the global supply chain for clothing.

The garment sector is one of the key drivers of the country's more than $100 billion economy, along with remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Jacqueline Wong)