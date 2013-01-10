DHAKA Jan 10 Bangladesh's exports increased
19.44 percent on the year in December, rising for a sixth month,
the Export Promotion Bureau said on Thursday, reflecting strong
demand for clothing.
From March through June, Bangladesh's monthly exports were
lower than the previous year as the global slowdown weighed on
demand. But overseas sales have since picked up, with a 7
percent rise in the July-December period, the data showed.
Exports in the first six months of Bangladesh's financial
year totalled $12.6 billion compared with $11.77 billion over
the same period of last year.
In December, exports of ready-made garments were $1.95
billion, compared with $1.68 billion in the same month of 2011.
For the six months ended in December, garment exports totalled
$9.95 billion, 7.7 percent more than a year earlier.
The government set an export target of $28 billion for the
current fiscal year, up from last year's total earnings of $24.3
billion.
Garments account for 80 percent of Bangladesh's exports,
which supply global retailers. The trade has been in the
spotlight since a fire that killed at least 112 people in
November.
The garment industry employs 3.6 million people and more
than four times that number are dependent on the sector for
their livelihoods.
Working conditions in the factories are notoriously poor,
with little enforcement of safety laws. Overcrowding and locked
fire doors are not uncommon.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)