DHAKA, June 15 Bangladesh's exports rose 7.22
percent in May from a year earlier to $2.7 billion, boosted by
stronger clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on
Sunday.
In the first 11 months of this financial year, exports rose
12.56 percent to $27.37 billion from a year earlier. Garment
exports surged nearly 15 percent to $22.2 billion in July-May.
The garment industry, which supplies many Western brands
such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M, has
been under the spotlight after a string of fatal factory
accidents, including the collapse of a building housing
factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.
Garments are a vital sector for the South Asian nation,
whose low wages and duty-free access to Western markets have
helped make it the world's largest apparel exporter after China.
