BRIEF-Nucleus Software Exports to consider share buyback
* Says to consider buy back of securities on 25th April 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2op0iBA Further company coverage:
DHAKA Aug 11 Bangladesh's export fell 1.4 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, the first decline since August 2012.
Exports totalled $2.98 billion in July, the first month of the 2014/15 financial year, 2 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Says to consider buy back of securities on 25th April 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2op0iBA Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% (Apr 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------