DHAKA Feb 4 Bangladesh's exports rose 4.8 percent in January from a year ago to $2.88 billion, increasing for a third straight month and boosted by stronger sales of ready-made garments, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports from July to January, the first seven months of the financial year, rose 2 percent from a year earlier to $17.8 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, generated $14.44 billion in the July-January period, compared with $14.17 billion a year ago.

However, renewed political turmoil could cast a pall over the garment industry, which has already been under pressure after factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.

Bangladesh's exports bounced back in November after two months of falls.

In the 2013-14 financial year, exports hit a record $30 billion, up 11 percent from the previous year, thanks to stronger garment sales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)