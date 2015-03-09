DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh's exports rose 5.15
percent in February from a year earlier to $2.51 billion,
increasing for a fourth straight month and boosted by stronger
sales of ready-made garments, official data showed.
Exports from July to February, the first eight months of the
financial year, rose 2.4 percent from the same period a year
earlier to $20.31 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.
Sales of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven
items, totaled $16.55 billion in the July-February period,
compared with nearly $16.14 billion a year earlier.
However, renewed political turmoil could cast a pall over
the garment industry, which has already been under pressure
after factory accidents, including the collapse of a building
housing factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130
people.
Bangladesh's exports bounced back in November after two
months of falls.
In the 2013-14 financial year, exports hit a record $30
billion, up 11 percent from the previous year, boosted by
garment sales.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)