DHAKA Jan 4 Bangladesh's exports in December fell 3 percent from a year earlier to $3.1 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Wednesday, 7 percent below target.

For July-December, the first half of the country's 2016-17 financial year, exports rose 4.4 percent to $16.8 billion from a year earlier, the bureau said.

Shipments of readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $13.7 billion in July-December, up 4.4 percent on-year.

Exports in the last financial year that ended in June 2016 hit a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous year, on the back of stronger garment sales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)