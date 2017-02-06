DHAKA Feb 6 Bangladesh exports earned $3.31 billion in January, a 4 percent rise from a year earlier, driven by a surge in shipments of garments, government data showed on Monday.

In December, exports fell 3 percent from a year earlier.

For July-January, the first seven months of the 2016-17 financial year, exports increased 4.4 percent to $20 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $16.4 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago period. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)