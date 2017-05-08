DHAKA May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.

For July-April, the first 10 months of the country's 2016-17 financial year, exports rose 3.9 percent to $28.72 billion from a year earlier, 4.25 percent below the target.

Shipments of readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $23.14 billion in July-April, up 2.2 percent on year.

Exports in the 2015/16 financial year that ended in June hit a record $34.24 billion, up 9.7 percent from the previous year, on the back of stronger garment sales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)