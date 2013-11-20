By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK Nov 20 North American and European
retailers announced Wednesday that they had agreed on fire and
safety inspection standards for up to 2,000 factories in
Bangladesh that supply such retailers as Gap, Wal-Mart
and H&M.
The European and North American groups agreed to streamline
standards for inspector qualifications and monitoring
requirements, but tensions between them remain high, with both
parties disagreeing on how to finance safety upgrades.
European retailers have agreed to finance fire and safety
reforms for buildings that do not meet requirements, while the
North American group - Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety -
pledged $100 million in loans to factory owners to finance
safety upgrades.
"The reason garment factories continue to be unsafe is not
for a lack of common standards. It is because the monitoring
visits carried out by brands were not conducted by competent
engineers, not done in manner that is transparent, and did not
include any commitment by brands and retailer to finance
repairs," said Theresa Haas, a spokeswoman for the Worker Rights
Consortium, a labor rights group that is a member of the
European-led Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh.
"It's up to the factory owner to decide if they want to
remediate. We can't force them to make these changes," said
Jeffrey Krilla, president of the American-led alliance, who
called the agreement a huge step forward.
Individual retailers can voluntarily pull out of factories
that do not meet safety requirements.
The new agreement comes as hundreds of workers take to the
streets, demanding higher wages in protests that resulted in the
death of least two workers and suspended production in up to 200
clothing factories.
Bangladesh garment factory working conditions have been
under close scrutiny since the April collapse of the Rana Plaza
factory complex killed more than 1,100 garment workers and a
November 2012 fire at the Tazreen factory killed 112
workers.
Rock-bottom wages and trade deals with Western countries
have helped make Bangladesh the world's second-largest apparel
exporter after China, with 60 percent of its clothes going to
Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
"When public commitment to workers rights comes into
conflict with supply chain practices, inevitably workers lose
out because brands are not willing to make necessary commitments
including funding that will ensure industry reform," Haas said.
