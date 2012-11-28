Fire fighters try to control a fire as smoke engulfs an 11-storey garment factory building in the suburb of Uttara in Dhaka November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A November 24 fire at a garment factory in Bangladesh killed more than 100 people and renewed debate about how well global retailers manage safety in their supply chain.

Following is a timeline on some of Asia's deadliest fires in factories or shops in the last 20 years:

May 30, 1991 - Fire in a factory dormitory in Dongguan in China's southern province of Guangdong kills more than 80 workers and seriously injures another 40. A dormitory security guard had locked residents in before reporting the fire.

May 10, 1993 - Over 200 workers are killed by a fire at a toy factory near Bangkok, Thailand.

November 19, 1993 - Fire in a Sino-Hong Kong joint venture toy factory in southern Shenzhen province, China, kills 84 workers.

November 26, 1993 - Explosions and fire in the explosives workshop of a chemical plant kills 61 workers in central Hunan province, China.

December 13, 1993 - Fire sweeps through the dormitory of a textile factory in Fuzhou, China, killing 61 sleeping women workers.

June 16, 1994 - A textile plant at Zhuhai, China, burns down and then collapses. The official death toll was 76, but unofficial reports say at least 200 died.

May 24, 2002 - At least 35 people are killed when a fire breaks out in a shoe factory in the town of Agra in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

June 3/4, 2010 - At least 116 people are killed in a fire which destroys shops and housing in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

September 12, 2012 - A fire races through the Ali Enterprises garment factory in the Pakistani city of Karachi, which made ready-to-wear garments for Western stores, killing 289 workers and injuring 110 more.

November 24, 2012 - A fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory in Dhaka, kills 111 workers and injures more than 150. Three supervisors of the Bangladeshi garments factory are arrested days later.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)