US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Nov 28 A Nov. 24 fire at a garment factory in Bangladesh killed more than 100 people and renewed debate about how well global retailers manage safety in their supply chain.
Following is a timeline on some of Asia's deadliest fires in factories or shops in the last 20 years:
May 30, 1991 - Fire in a factory dormitory in Dongguan in China's southern province of Guangdong kills more than 80 workers and seriously injures another 40. A dormitory security guard had locked residents in before reporting the fire.
May 10, 1993 - Over 200 workers are killed by a fire at a toy factory near Bangkok, Thailand.
November 19, 1993 - Fire in a Sino-Hong Kong joint venture toy factory in southern Shenzhen province, China, kills 84 workers.
November 26, 1993 - Explosions and fire in the explosives workshop of a chemical plant kills 61 workers in central Hunan province, China.
December 13, 1993 - Fire sweeps through the dormitory of a textile factory in Fuzhou, China, killing 61 sleeping women workers.
June 16, 1994 - A textile plant at Zhuhai, China, burns down and then collapses. The official death toll was 76, but unofficial reports say at least 200 died.
May 24, 2002 - At least 35 people are killed when a fire breaks out in a shoe factory in the town of Agra in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
June 3/4, 2010 - At least 116 people are killed in a fire which destroys shops and housing in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.
Sept. 12, 2012 - A fire races through the Ali Enterprises garment factory in the Pakistani city of Karachi, which made ready-to-wear garments for Western stores, killing 289 workers and injuring 110 more.
Nov. 24, 2012 - A fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory in Dhaka, kills 111 workers and injures more than 150. Three supervisors of the Bangladeshi garments factory are arrested days later.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)