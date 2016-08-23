(Refiles to remove extraneous word "said" in paragraph 2)
DHAKA Aug 23 About 50 people fell ill in
Bangladesh after inhaling gas that leaked from a fertilizer
factory in the port town of Chittagong, an official said on
Tuesday.
Police and the fire brigade were trying to contain the
spread of ammonia that began on Monday night, said Mesbah Uddin,
the district's deputy commissioner.
The state-owned factory producing diammonium phosphate
fertilizer is on the bank of the Karnaphuli river, across the
water from Chittagong, but wind has pushed the gas towards the
city.
The gas had leaked from a pipeline, Uddin said. Residents in
the affected area have been told to stay indoors.
Safety standards in Bangladesh have come under an
international spotlight in recent years after a series of fires
in garment factories, and the collapse of a garment factory
complex, in which many hundreds of workers have been killed.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka and Nazimuddin Shyamol in
Chittagong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel)