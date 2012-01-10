DHAKA Foreign direct investment grew in Bangladesh in the first four months of the current fiscal year but was lower than expected as investors were put off by poor energy supplies, a leading investment official said on Tuesday.

Political confrontations, corruption and poor law and order were among other concerns keeping the investors away, said Syed Ershad Ahmed, President of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In July-October FDI stood at $324 million up from $228 million in the same period of 2010-11, according to data available from the central bank.

Bangladesh faces chronic electricity shortages which often lead to protests and public fury.

Unless the government and politicians act promptly to improve conditions, Ahmed said Bangladesh would likely miss its targeted 7 percent growth of economy in the year to June 2012.

"No one can deny that FDI flow in Bangladesh is much below the level of expectation," he said.

"Though FDI rose a little more than 42 percent (in first four months of 2011-12), the base is very minimal for a developing economy like Bangladesh which aspires to become a middle income county over the next one decade," Ahmed said.

FDI totalled $768 million in the 2010-11 fiscal year that ended in June.

"As the ripple of effects of the global economic recession reached Bangladesh, inflation rate in the country has crossed double digit, and depletion in foreign currency reserve has reached to an unsatisfactory level," Ahmed added.

"Unless the energy situation improves foreign investors would not feel encouraged to invest in Bangladesh."

"These warrants priority attention of the government and a solution must be found soon," Ahmed said.

At present Bangladesh faces up to 500 million cubic feet of gas and up to 1,500 megawatts of electricity shortages a day which ultimately is affecting the growth of the economy.

Ahmed said the investment and trade related policies of Bangladesh were liberal and attractive for FDI and incentive packages for investment were excellent.

"But lack of proper governance, poor law and order, corruption, inadequate infrastructure and last but not the least - confrontational politics are the major areas of concern for both existing and prospective foreign investors."

