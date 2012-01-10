DHAKA Jan 10 Foreign direct investment
grew in Bangladesh in the first four months of the current
fiscal year but was lower than expected as investors were put
off by poor energy supplies, a leading investment official said
on Tuesday.
Political confrontations, corruption and poor law and order
were among other concerns keeping the investors away, said Syed
Ershad Ahmed, President of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of
Commerce and Industry.
In July-October FDI stood at $324 million up from $228
million in the same period of 2010-11, according to data
available from the central bank.
Bangladesh faces chronic electricity shortages which often
lead to protests and public fury.
Unless the government and politicians act promptly to
improve conditions, Ahmed said Bangladesh would likely miss its
targeted 7 percent growth of economy in the year to June 2012.
"No one can deny that FDI flow in Bangladesh is much below
the level of expectation," he said.
"Though FDI rose a little more than 42 percent (in first
four months of 2011-12), the base is very minimal for a
developing economy like Bangladesh which aspires to become a
middle income county over the next one decade," Ahmed said.
FDI totalled $768 million in the 2010-11 fiscal year that
ended in June.
"As the ripple of effects of the global economic recession
reached Bangladesh, inflation rate in the country has crossed
double digit, and depletion in foreign currency reserve has
reached to an unsatisfactory level," Ahmed added.
"Unless the energy situation improves foreign investors
would not feel encouraged to invest in Bangladesh."
"These warrants priority attention of the government and a
solution must be found soon," Ahmed said.
At present Bangladesh faces up to 500 million cubic feet of
gas and up to 1,500 megawatts of electricity shortages a day
which ultimately is affecting the growth of the economy.
Ahmed said the investment and trade related policies of
Bangladesh were liberal and attractive for FDI and incentive
packages for investment were excellent.
"But lack of proper governance, poor law and order,
corruption, inadequate infrastructure and last but not the least
- confrontational politics are the major areas of concern for
both existing and prospective foreign investors."
