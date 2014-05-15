DHAKA May 15 A Bangladeshi ferry with around
200 passengers on board capsized in a river near the capital
Dhaka on Thursday, with police reporting that at least six
bodies had been recovered with a rescue vessel still on the way
to the site.
The M.V. Miraj-4 ferry capsized in stormy weather in the
Meghna river at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district, 27 kilometres
from Dhaka. The accident occurred at around 3:30 pm (0930 GMT).
The ferry had been going to Shariatpur from Dhaka.
"We are heading to the spot with rescue team," said Saiful
Hassan Badal, Deputy Commissioner of Munshiganj district told
Reuters. He said the navy and coast guard were sening rescue
teams and a ship had been sent from Dhaka.
So far six bodies had been recovered, including that of a
child, according to Oliur Rahman, a police officer at the scene.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)