By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA Aug 4 A ferry with about 200 passengers
on board capsized in Bangladesh on Monday in a river southwest
of the capital, Dhaka, and about 100 people were unaccounted
for, the chief of the district administration said.
Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and
slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry
accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds.
Overcrowding is a common factor in many of the accidents and
each time there is an accident the government vows to toughen
regulations.
Mohammad Saiful Hasan Badal, deputy commissioner of
Munshiganj district, said about 100 passengers had been rescued
from the vessel after it went down in the Padma river.
Two women had been taken to hospital and died and the
remainder of those on board were unaccounted for, he said. There
was a possibility some had swum to the riverbank
"Most of the passengers were coming back to the city after
celebrating Eid al-Fitr," Saiful told Reuters, referring to the
festival marking the end of the Ramadan fasting month.
Teams from the Inland Water Transport Authority, fire
brigade and the army were helping with the rescue about 30 km
(18 miles) southwest of Dhaka.
The stretch of river where the ferry sank was deep and the
weather was bad meaning there was no sign of the boat under the
choppy water.
Survivor Mohammad Suman told Reuters two of his brothers and
a sister were missing.
"We were five altogether and I and another survived by
jumping from the ferry," he said.
In March 2012, a ferry sank near the same spot, killing at
least 145 people.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Ron Popeski)