By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA Aug 4 A ferry with about 200 passengers
aboard capsized on Monday in the river Padma southwest of Dhaka
and rescue teams took about half of them to safety, the chief of
the district administration said.
Mohammad Saiful Hasan Badal, Deputy Commissioner of
Munshiganj district, said about 100 passengers had been rescued
from the vessel, identified as the MV Pinak-6. No deaths had yet
been reported.
Teams from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority,
fire brigade and the army were engaged in the rescue operation
about 30 km (18 miles) southwest of Dhaka.
"Most of the passengers were coming back to the city from
home after celebrating Eid-al Fitr," Saiful told Reuters,
referring to the festival marking the end of the Ramadan fasting
month.
A similar capsize occurred in May, when 54 bodies were
recovered from a vessel that went down with around 200 people on
board.
Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and
slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry
accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds.
Overcrowding is a common factor in many of the accidents and
each time the government vows to toughen regulations.
In March 2012, a ferry sank near the same spot, killing at
least 145 people.
