DHAKA May 16 A Bangladeshi official said on
Friday there was no chance of finding further survivors of a
ferry that sank in a storm with about 200 people on board, the
latest in a series of fatal ferry accidents to hit the
poverty-stricken country.
Twenty-eight people are known to have drowned when the M.V.
Miraj-4 capsized on the Meghna river near the capital, Dhaka, on
Thursday.
About 40 people swam to shore and 35 were rescued, police
and rescue officials said, meaning about 100 people were
unaccounted for as wailing relatives thronged the river bank.
"Now it is more than 20 hours since the ferry sank, so there
is no possibility to find anyone alive inside the vessel,"
Saiful Hassan Badal, deputy commissioner of Munshiganj district,
told Reuters.
Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and
slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry
accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds
and many vessels overcrowded. Each time, the government vows to
toughen regulations.
Relatives of passengers protested over the slow pace of
recovery efforts.
"It is more that 20 hours, but we see no visible progress,"
said Sabuj Mia, a survivor, who said he had been waiting for
news of his missing son.
Most of the passengers were city workers and students
heading home for the weekend beginning on Friday.
Passenger Abdur Rahman, 50, who managed to swim to shore,
said passengers had asked the captain to pull into the shelter
of the river bank when a sudden storm struck.
"But he ignored us ... the ferry capsized within a few
seconds," Rahman said.
Another passenger who swam to shore, Liton Hussain, told
reporters he had lost his wife, son and daughter.
Hundreds of people, including wailing relatives of missing
passengers, thronged the river bank at the site.
In March 2012, a ferry sank near the same spot, killing at
least 145 people.
The accident happened a month after an overloaded South
Korean ferry sank, killing more than 280 passengers, many of
them children on a school field trip. The captain and three
senior crew members were charged with homicide on Thursday.
