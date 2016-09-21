DHAKA, Sept 21 Dozens of people were missing
after an overcrowded ferry sank on a river in Bangladesh on
Wednesday, and a police official said the bodies of two women
had been recovered with the search for survivors still underway.
Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and
slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry
accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds.
The river bank collapsed and a huge slab of mud fell on the
ferry while it was anchored alongside, Ziaul Hasan, a police
official in the southern district of Barisal, told Reuters.
"About 35 people are missing. The search operation is
underway," he said, adding that the bodies of two women had been
found.
Overcrowding is a common factor in many of the accidents and
each time there is an accident the government vows to toughen
regulations.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)