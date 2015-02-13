DHAKA Feb 13 Rescuers in Bangladesh pulled two
bodies from the water and launched a search for survivors among
the 200 passengers aboard an overloaded ferry that capsized on
Friday in a river 300 km (186 miles) south of the capital,
police said.
Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and
slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry
accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds.
"Most of the passengers were able to swim ashore," Babul
Akhter, an official at the Barguna police station near the Paira
river, where the ferry sank, told reporters.
There was no immediate estimate of the number of passengers
unaccounted for, although two bodies had been retrieved, he
said, adding that another vessel was on the way to help the
rescue effort.
Most of those on board were heading to a religious gathering
at Barguna, travelling from the coastal town of Kuakata, some 30
km (18.64 miles) away, Akhter said.
"Cracks developed as the boat was overloaded, and ultimately
it capsized," he added.
Last August, Bangladesh arrested the owner of a ferry that
sank in a river, killing about 110 people, the first time such
action was taken in a country where heavy loss of life is common
in shipping accidents.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)