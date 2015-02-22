(Add death figure, quote)
DHAKA Feb 22 Bangladeshi rescuers on Sunday
pulled 30 ferry passengers from the river Padma after the vessel
capsized 70 km (44 miles) north of the capital with more than
100 people aboard, police said.
Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and
slack safety standards, suffers regular ferry disasters, with
deaths sometimes running into the hundreds.
In Sunday's incident, rescuers pulled the body of a baby
from the water and are searching for additional survivors.
"The ferry capsized as it was hit by a cargo vessel,"
regional police official Bidhan Tripura told Reuters, adding
that police had seized the trawler and arrested two of its crew.
A police team, assisted by firemen and the Bangladesh Inland
Water Transport Authority, is trying to salvage the ferry, he
said.
The ferry was heading to Paturia from Daulatdia in Rajbari,
located on the opposite bank of the river and 136 km (85
miles)northwest of Dhaka, the capital.
A similar accident on February 13 killed at least seven
passengers in southern Bangladesh.
