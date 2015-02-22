(Updates death toll, captain arrested, fresh quotes)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA Feb 22 At least 39 people died in
Bangladesh on Sunday when a passenger ferry capsized after
colliding with a trawler on the river Padma with more than 100
people aboard, police said.
Rescuers managed to save at least 50 passengers and were
still searching for more survivors, regional police official
Bidhan Tripura told Reuters.
Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and
slack safety standards, suffers regular ferry disasters, with
deaths sometimes running into the hundreds.
The 39 bodies retrieved so far from the water, more than
half of them women and children, Tripura said. Police have
seized the trawler and arrested the captain and his two crew, he
said.
Another police team, assisted by firemen and the Bangladesh
Inland Water Transport Authority, was trying to salvage the
ferry, he said. Divers were also trying to retrieve any bodies
trapped inside the vessel.
The ferry was heading to Paturia from Daulatdia in Rajbari,
located on the opposite bank of the river and 136 km (85
miles)northwest of Dhaka.
Shajahan Khan, the shipping minister, told reporters at the
scene that an investigation had been launched.
"A probe committee has been formed and they have been
directed to find out the real cause of this sad incident within
seven days," he said.
A similar accident on Feb. 13 killed at least seven
passengers in southern Bangladesh.
