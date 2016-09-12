By Serajul Quadir and Ruma Paul
| DHAKA, Sept 12
DHAKA, Sept 12 A police case has been filed
against the owner of Tampaco Foils and several others working at
the food and cigarette packaging plant near Dhaka as the death
toll from a fire at the factory over the weekend rose to 31 on
Monday.
The blaze erupted early on Saturday resulting in
Bangladesh's worst industrial accident since the collapse of the
Rana Plaza building in 2013 that killed 1,135 garment workers.
It also raised renewed questions about industrial safety in
Bangladesh, one of the world's top garment exporters.
"Police have filed a case in relation to the fire in which
31 people have so far died," said Farid Ahmed, deputy inspector
general of the country's factory inspection department.
A police official said the case had been filed by the family
of one of the victims. Officials expect more cases to be filed
against the owner, whom police are still trying to locate, and
others when courts re-open after the week-long Eid holiday.
Jahirul Islam, a director with the fire service department,
told Reuters on Monday the Bangladeshi army had joined search
efforts. "We need to move a huge amount of debris otherwise
searching is not possible," he said.
Many fear the death toll could rise further as close to half
a dozen people are still missing after the blaze caused a
partial collapse of the factory building.
The cause of the fire in the Tongi industrial zone about 20
km (12 miles) north of the capital, Dhaka, was not immediately
known, but officials said a gas line leak and a boiler explosion
probably triggered it.
(Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Michael Perry)