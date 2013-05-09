Russian newspaper says received threat after reporting death in Syria
MOSCOW, May 31 A newspaper in Siberia said on Wednesday it was threatened with retribution after reporting the death in Syria of a Russian private military contractor.
MOSCOW, May 31 A newspaper in Siberia said on Wednesday it was threatened with retribution after reporting the death in Syria of a Russian private military contractor.
BEIRUT, May 30 Lebanon's interior ministry banned the new Wonder Woman film from cinemas on Wednesday because an Israeli actress plays the lead role, a ministry source and a security official said.