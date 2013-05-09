By Serajul Quadir and Ruma Paul
DHAKA May 9 Eight people were killed when a
fire swept through a clothing factory in Bangladesh, police and
an industry association official said on Thursday, as the death
toll from the collapse of another factory building two weeks ago
climbed above 900.
The fire, in an industrial district of Dhaka, comes amid
global attention on safety standards in Bangladesh's booming
garment industry following the catastrophic collapse of Rana
Plaza, on the outskirts of the city, in the world's deadliest
industrial accident since the Bhopal disaster in India in 1984.
"It is not clear to us how the accident happened, but we are
trying to find out the cause," Mohammad Atiqul Islam, president
of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters
Association (BGMEA), told Reuters.
On Wednesday the Bangladesh government said it had shut down
18 garment factories for safety reasons following the April 24
collapse of Rana Plaza, which housed five garment factories
making clothes for Western brands. Six were cleared to re-open
on Thursday after inspectors issued safety certificates.
Salvage teams were still pulling bodies from the rubble of
the Rana Plaza complex in Savar, around 20 miles (30 km)
northwest of Dhaka, and on Thursday a spokesman at the army
control room coordinating the operation said the number of
people confirmed to have been killed had reached 912.
Roughly 2,500 people were rescued from the building,
including many injured, but there is no official estimate of the
numbers still missing.
The government has blamed the owners and builders of the
eight-storey complex for using shoddy building materials,
including substandard rods, bricks and cement, and not obtaining
the necessary clearances.
Bangladesh's garment industry, which accounts for 80 percent
of the poor South Asian country's exports, has seen a series of
deadly accidents, including a fire in November that killed 112
people.
The latest fire, in an 11-storey building in the Mirpur
industrial district, broke out at a factory belonging to the
Tung Hai Group, a large garment exporter.
"The factory was closed and all the workers had left the
premises an hour earlier," said fire service official Bhazan
Sarker.
A fire service official and BGMEA president Islam said the
Bangladeshi managing director of the company and a senior police
officer were among the dead. The others killed were friends and
personal staff of the factory boss, officials said.
Tung Hai Group says on its website that it has more than
1,000 employees and its customers include major Western
retailers including Britain's Primark, and Inditex Group of
Spain. It makes products including cardigans, jumpers and
pyjamas.
A spokesman for Inditex said it had last placed an order
with the factory in 2011. "But then we stopped ordering because
the factory did not meet the standards we demand from our
providers", he said.