DHAKA, March 6 A fire broke out at garment
factory in the Bangladeshi capital on Thursday but no one was in
the building at the time and there were no casualties, a police
official said.
Fire-fighters were trying to put out the blaze with the help
of police and volunteers, officials said.
"The factory closed for business at 5 p.m. and the fire
broke out at 5.40," a police official at Hazari Bag station told
Reuters.
Garments are a vital sector for the South Asian nation,
whose low wages and duty-free access to Western markets have
helped make it the world's largest apparel exporter after China.
But a series of deadly incidents, including a building
collapse that killed more than 1,100 people last April, has
sparked global concern over weak safety standards in the $22
billion industry.
