DHAKA, Sept 10 A fire broke out in a garment
packaging factory just outside the Bangladeshi capital on
Saturday, killing at least 12 people, police and witnesses said.
Dozens more were taken to hospital with injuries as firemen
struggle to control the blaze in the four-storey building, one
fire official said.
"The fire broke out in the morning just when work was about
to start," said the official, Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman.
The reason for the fire in the industrial zone of Tongi, 20
km (12 miles) north of Dhaka, was not immediately known. Around
100 people were in the building when it began.
Readymade garments are the mainstay of the Bangladeshi
economy, and earned $28 billion in exports during the fiscal
year that ended in June.
Weak fire protection systems are common in factories in
Bangladesh, where more than 1,100 workers died in a 2013
building collapse that ranks as the country's worst industrial
disaster.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)