DHAKA, Sept 11 The death toll from a fire at a
food and cigarette packaging factory in Bangladesh rose to 29 on
Sunday as fire crews began digging through debris, and the
number of fatalities could rise with over half a dozen people
still missing.
Thick plumes of smoke, pockets of fire and a partially
collapsed building stalled search efforts, after a blaze that
began early on Saturday swept through a factory making packaging
material for local and international companies.
"There are still flames here and there as there are a lot of
chemicals in the factory," senior fire service official Masudur
Rahman told Reuters.
Saturday's blaze was the country's worst industrial accident
since the Rana Plaza building collapse of 2013 that killed 1,135
garment workers, and raises further questions about Bangladesh's
safety record.
"We do not know when the search will be completed as it is a
huge task," said Ajit Kumar Bhoumik, a senior fire department
official. "We need more excavators and trucks to clear debris.
We also need more manpower and other resources."
The cause of the fire in the Tongi industrial zone about 20
km (12 miles) north of the capital, Dhaka, was not immediately
known, but officials said a gas line leak and a boiler explosion
probably triggered it.
The blaze at Tampaco Foils plant broke out just as workers
prepared to swap shifts in the early hours of Saturday morning.
PLANT "CONGESTED"
One former customer of the factory said Tampaco had been
expanding production capacity to meet rising orders, but it "had
not taken up more space, so the plant was congested."
The factory is owned by Syed Mokbul Hossain, a former member
of parliament. He told Reuters on Saturday that Tampaco was
"fully compliant". He could not be reached by telephone to
answer further questions on Sunday.
Mikail Shipar, government secretary with the ministry of
labour and employment, told Reuters the government was going to
investigate safety at all of the hundreds of factories in the
Tongi industrial zone.
"We checked the design of this factory and initially it is
our understanding that it was a one floor building and later the
floor had been raised, similar to (the) case of Rana Plaza," he
said.
Shipar added that an investigation would be carried out and
if anyone was found guilty of negligence, action would be taken.
"I have already been asked to formulate a project to inspect
all the factories in all four industrial zones in the country,"
he said. The location of the boiler in the building was also
being scrutinized.
"Stern action will be taken against those responsible for
the fire," Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu told reporters
on Sunday, after visiting the scene. "No one will be spared."
RENEWED SCRUTINY
The fire is the latest in a series of industrial accidents
in the South Asian country, which is the world's second biggest
garment exporter behind China.
The Rana Plaza disaster sparked demands for greater safety
in the country and put the onus on foreign companies sourcing
clothing from Bangladesh to act.
Two international coalitions have been formed to help fund
improvements to building and fire safety at thousands of garment
factories across Bangladesh.
One official on Saturday said that the government's focus so
far had been mainly on garment factories, and less on other
industries, but that was now likely to change.
Tampaco Foils makes packaging for food and cigarettes for a
number of local players and global brands like British American
Tobacco, Nestle and Nabisco Biscuit & Bread -
a unit of food giant Mondelez International.
The three multinationals were not immediately reachable for
comment.
A spokesman for Bangladeshi food giant Pran, also a customer
of Tampaco's, said the factory used to supply it with flexible
packaging materials for snacks and confectioneries, but that it
did not package finished products for them.
"After this fire we will meet our other suppliers and review
their safety measures as well," said the spokesman. "Our supply
management team does routine visits to all our suppliers' plants
and we will strengthen these more now."
