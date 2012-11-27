DHAKA Nov 27 Bangladesh said on Tuesday a fire
that killed 111 textile workers was sabotage as protesters took
to the streets for a second day and garment factories across the
world's second biggest clothes exporter stopped work to mourn
the dead.
The country's worst-ever industrial blaze broke out on
Saturday and consumed a multi-storey building of a Tazreen
Fashions factory. More than 150 workers were injured.
The fire has put a spotlight on global retailers that source
clothes from Bangladesh, where the cost of labour is low - as
little as $37 a month for some workers - and rights groups have
called on big-brand firms to sign up to a fire safety programme.
The interior minister, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, said
according to a preliminary inquiry, the fire was the result of
arson. He promised to bring the culprits to justice.
"We have come to the conclusion that it was an act of
sabotage. We are finding out as of now who exactly the saboteurs
are and all culprits will be brought to book," Alamgir said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she suspected the
fire was an act of sabotage but she did not identify any suspect
or say why she thought the cause might have been arson.
More than 1,000 workers, some carrying black flags,
demonstrated in the Ashulia industrial belt on the outskirts of
the capital where the factory is located.
They blocked traffic moving on a highway and vowed to avenge
the deaths of their colleagues, witnesses said.
"Never shall we give up demands for punishment for those
responsible for the tragedy," one worker said.
Bangladesh has about 4,500 garment factories and is the
world's biggest exporter of clothing after China, with garments
making up 80 percent of its $24 billion annual exports.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
said one of its suppliers subcontracted work to the factory
without authorization and would no longer be used. A number of
other retailers like Gap Inc and Nike Inc rushed
to deny any relationship with the plant.
Hundreds of protesters, mostly from labour and rights
groups, also gathered in the capital demanding to know the cause
of the fire and calling for punishment of those responsible.
All of Bangladesh's garment factories closed as the nation
observed a day of mourning. Flags flew at half-mast on all
government buildings.
Working conditions at Bangladeshi factories are notoriously
poor, with little enforcement of safety laws. Overcrowding and
locked fire doors are common. More than 300 factories near the
capital shut for almost a week this year as workers demanded
higher wages and better conditions.
At least 500 people have died in garment factory accidents
in Bangladesh since 2006, according to fire brigade officials.
