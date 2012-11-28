* Three factory managers arrested, face negligence probe
* At least 20 hurt as protesters clash with police
* CCTV footage shows apparent arson attempt at another
factory
* Manufacturer questions Wal-Mart's assertions
* Wal-Mart reiterates supplier was unauthorized
(Recasts with Wal-Mart comments, adds fire timeline)
By Ruma Paul and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
DHAKA/CHICAGO, Nov 28 Three supervisors of a
Bangladeshi garment factory were arrested on Wednesday as
protests over a suspected arson fire that killed more than 100
people raged on into a third day, with textile workers and
police clashing in the streets of a Dhaka suburb.
The government has blamed last weekend's disaster, the
country's worst-ever industrial blaze, on saboteurs and police
said they had arrested two people, who were seen on CCTV footage
trying to set fire to stockpiles of material in another factory.
The fire at Tazreen Fashions has put a spotlight on global
retailers that source clothes from Bangladesh, where wage costs
are low - as little as $37 a month for some workers. Rights
groups have called on Western firms to sign on to a safety
programme in that country, the world's second-biggest clothes
exporter.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
said one of its suppliers subcontracted work to the now
burned-out factory without authorisation and would no longer be
used. But one of the most senior figures in the country's
garment industry cast doubt on that claim.
"I won't believe Walmart entirely if they say they did not
know of this at all. That is because even if I am subcontracted
for a Walmart deal, those subcontracted factories still need to
be certified by Walmart," Annisul Huq, former president of the
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told
Reuters following a meeting of association members.
"You can skirt rules for one or two odd times if it is for a
very small quantity, but no decent quantity of work can be done
without the client's knowledge and permission," he said.
Wal-Mart, in a statement, reiterated that while it does have
an audit and notification system in place, in this case a
supplier subcontracted to the workshop without approval.
MOST FACTORIES CLOSED
Witnesses said that at least 20 people were injured on
Wednesday in the capital's industrial suburb of Ashulia as
police pushed back protesters demanding safer factories and
punishment for those responsible for the blaze, which killed 111
workers and injured more than 150.
Thousands of workers poured out onto the roads, blocking
traffic, as the authorities closed most of the 300 garment
factories in the area. They were driven back by riot police
using tear gas and batons.
Three employees of Tazreen Fashions - an administrative
officer, a store manager and a security supervisor - were
arrested and paraded in front of the media.
Dhaka District Police Chief Habibur Rahman told Reuters they
would be investigated for suspected negligence.
He said police were investigating complaints from some
survivors that factory managers had stopped workers from leaving
the multi-story building after a fire alarm went off.
Representatives of the Tazreen Fashions factory, including
the owner, were not available for comment.
CCTV SHOWS APPARENT ARSON ATTEMPT
The country's interior minister, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, has
blamed saboteurs for the fire.
Adding to the case for arson, a news channel aired CCTV
footage showing two employees of another factory in the Ashulia
area trying to set fire to stockpiles of material.
Police chief Rahman said a woman and a man, who were
identified from the video, had been taken into custody.
The TV clip shows a lone woman wearing a mauve head scarf
and traditional loose garment passing through a room with
clothes piled neatly in various places on a table. She briefly
disappears from view beneath the table and then is shown again
walking through the room and out of camera range.
Smoke soon begins to billow, first slowly then more rapidly,
from the spot where the woman was seen ducking under the table.
Workers come running in and try to douse the flames by
various means. The woman in the mauve scarf reenters the room
and is seen helping workers in their efforts to put out the
blaze.
Two other incidents in the outskirts of Dhaka - a fire at a
factory on Monday morning and an explosion and fire at a
facility on Tuesday evening - have raised concerns among
manufacturing leaders that the industry may be under attack.
Talk of sabotage has also spread fear.
At least 50 garment workers were injured in a stampede as
they tried to flee from their factory after a faulty generator
caught fire in the city of Chittagong, the fire service said.
Factory workers quickly put out the flames.
Bangladesh has about 4,500 garment factories and is the
world's biggest exporter of clothing after China, with garments
making up 80 percent of its $24 billion annual exports.
Working conditions in Bangladeshi factories are notoriously
poor, with little enforcement of safety laws. Overcrowding and
locked fire doors are not uncommon.
More than 300 factories near Dhaka were shut for almost a
week earlier this year as workers demanded higher wages and
better conditions. At least 500 have died in garment factory
accidents in Bangladesh since 2006, according to fire brigade
officials.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Writing by
John Chalmers and Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Robert Birsel and
Gunna Dickson)