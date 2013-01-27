DHAKA Jan 27 International labour rights groups
called on Sunday for global clothing retailers to ensure
adequate safety measures for garment workers in Bangladesh after
a blaze killed seven employees at a small factory.
Saturday's fire gutted Smart Exports Garment Ltd, just two
months after Bangladesh's worst ever factory blaze killed 112
workers and injured 150 at Tazreen Fashions Ltd, a multi-storey
garment workshop in Dhaka's Ashulia suburb.
In a joint statement issued after the latest blaze, three
organisations asked retailers and brands to sign a fire safety
agreement with Bangladesh.
"After more than two decades of the apparel industry knowing
about the risks to these workers, nothing substantial has
changed," the Executive Director of the International Labor
Rights Forum, Judy Gearhart, said in the statement.
"Brands still keep their audit results secret. They still
walk away when it suits them and trade unions are still
marginalised, weakening workers' ability to speak up when they
are at risk," she added.
The Worker Rights Consortium (WRC) and the Clean Clothes
Campaign (CCC) also signed the statement.
Another rights group, the Institute for Global Labour and
Human Rights (ILGHR), said on its website it had gained access
to the gutted factory and found seven women workers had been
crushed to death as employees tried to escape the fire.
Firefighters and police said the cause of the latest blaze
was not yet known. Survivors said it could have been caused by
an electrical short circuit at the factory on the upper floor of
a two-storey building in the crowded Mohammadpur area.
Kalpona Akter, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Center
for Workers Solidarity told Reuters that two garment factories
had subcontracted orders to the factory's owner, Smart Export
Garments Ltd.
She said the company was not a member of the Bangladesh
Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association and had no
license from fire prevention or labour bodies.
An official report into the Tazreen blaze in November
concluded it was the result of both sabotage and negligence.
Bangladesh has about 4,500 garment factories and is the
world's biggest exporter of clothing after China. Clothing makes
up 80 percent of its $24 billion annual exports.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Writing by Anis Ahmed; Editing by
Ron Popeski)